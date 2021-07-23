Johnson & Johnson to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.65 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.53. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $447.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

