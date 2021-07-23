PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.06 Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.37. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

