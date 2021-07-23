Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the cell phone carrier will earn $5.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VZ. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $231.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

