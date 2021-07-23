FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Co. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.56. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SNBR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR opened at $96.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.02.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

