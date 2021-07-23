154,296 Shares in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 154,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.36% of Falcon Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition by 12.4% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 131,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,028,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCAC opened at $7.31 on Friday. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

