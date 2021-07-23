California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 653 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $17,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,187,000 after acquiring an additional 203,083 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,094,000 after purchasing an additional 992,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.