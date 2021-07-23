Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) by 300.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HOLD stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.69. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF has a one year low of $98.51 and a one year high of $99.08.

