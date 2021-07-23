California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Darling Ingredients worth $17,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.