California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,640 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $16,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $87,548,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $9,317,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

