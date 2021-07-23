Wickes Group’s (WIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Wickes Group (LON:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.09% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of WIX stock opened at GBX 259.12 ($3.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £672.76 million and a PE ratio of 24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.74. Wickes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

In other Wickes Group news, insider Mark Clare bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64). Also, insider Christopher Rogers bought 8,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £20,647.50 ($26,976.09).

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.