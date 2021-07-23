Ted Baker (LON:TED) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Friday.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

Shares of LON TED opened at GBX 138.52 ($1.81) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £255.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.