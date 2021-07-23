Britvic (LON:BVIC) PT Raised to GBX 1,060

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BVIC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 963.75 ($12.59).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 977.50 ($12.77) on Thursday. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 994.50 ($12.99). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 947.51. The company has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders have bought a total of 43 shares of company stock worth $41,152 over the last three months.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

