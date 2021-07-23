Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 2,826 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in Altice USA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,512,000 after purchasing an additional 853,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Altice USA by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in Altice USA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Altice USA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,864,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,729,000 after purchasing an additional 313,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. FIX cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATUS opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.81.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

