Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $18,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 362.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB stock opened at $195.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $130.69 and a 12-month high of $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

