Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.37 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,622 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Franklin Electric worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.05 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

