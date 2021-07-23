Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $26,000 Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $20.28.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

