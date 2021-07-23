Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $9.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $7.70 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,636,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 59,426 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after acquiring an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 911.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 150,116 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

