Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.

ATHM has been the topic of several other reports. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.66.

Autohome stock opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71. Autohome has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,657,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,560,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

