Analysts Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$1.03 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to post ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.96). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.78) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $67.74.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

