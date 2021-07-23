Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Set at $37.69 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) received a $37.69 price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 985,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 28.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Bank of America by 22.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,113,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 202,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.