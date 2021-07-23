Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives $61.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 18.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 91,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 31.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth about $365,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 69.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.79. Greif has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

