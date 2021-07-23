Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GTLS. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.62. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after acquiring an additional 262,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 14.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,820,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

