Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of GENI opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

