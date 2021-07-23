FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Get FTS International alerts:

Shares of FTSI opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. FTS International has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTS International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 81.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTS International during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTS International (FTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.