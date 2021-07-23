El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $681.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.56.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $230,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,054.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.