MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.17.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.61 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

