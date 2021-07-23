California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $19,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,755,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.