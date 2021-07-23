California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of CenterPoint Energy worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 392,768 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNP opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $26.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

