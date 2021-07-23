Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $132,000 Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNFI opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,635 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

