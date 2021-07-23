Ameritas Investment Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.7% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $2,992,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 151.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 143,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

