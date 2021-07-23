California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,634 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of W. R. Berkley worth $18,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.43.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

