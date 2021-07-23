Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 52,481 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $62.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

