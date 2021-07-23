Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Crown in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s FY2021 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NYSE:CCK opened at $100.03 on Friday. Crown has a twelve month low of $70.18 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $2,382,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Crown by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

