RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $88,162.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,235.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries in the first quarter valued at $79,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

