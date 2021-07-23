Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $165,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

