Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $210.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.06.

Shares of FIVN opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $107.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.10.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $4,779,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth $219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Five9 by 104.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Five9 by 98.2% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 171,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85,036 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 62.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 228,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after buying an additional 87,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

