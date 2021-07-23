Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $118.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Choice Hotels have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from continual expansion strategies through acquisitions and franchise agreements. Moreover, Choice Hotels’ Ascend portfolio has been doing solid business. Going forward, the company is likely to benefit from continual expansion strategies as well as enhancement of the mid-scale brand along with the transformation and advancement of the Comfort brands. Also, the company stated that it has enough liquidity to survive the pandemic for some time. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Notably, reduced travel and demand for hotels owing to the crisis, has negatively impacted the business. Also, occupancy and RevPAR are still below the pre-pandemic levels.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHH. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.33.

NYSE:CHH opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 154.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $123.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.52.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,360 shares of company stock worth $7,040,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,895,000 after purchasing an additional 117,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 103,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 609,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

