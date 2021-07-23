Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 635,438 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $467,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

