Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 851,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370,166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NiSource were worth $20,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on NI. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, Director Eric L. Butler purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

