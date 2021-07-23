Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

CLSD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of CLSD opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 354,365 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 118,327 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

