Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 619,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,872,000 after acquiring an additional 138,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 41,113 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,031,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

ST stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

