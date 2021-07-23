$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.44. Bruker posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

BRKR opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $81.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bruker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bruker by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Bruker by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

