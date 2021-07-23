BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $280.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of -1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $283.92.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

