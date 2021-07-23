Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 92,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 981,593 shares.The stock last traded at $632.43 and had previously closed at $607.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $628.57. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $658,961,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after buying an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after buying an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.