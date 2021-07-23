Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.01

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.01 and last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 15829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trilogy International Partners from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Trilogy International Partners from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$112.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.93.

In other Trilogy International Partners news, Director Brad Horwitz purchased 119,900 shares of Trilogy International Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$264,307.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,174,688 shares in the company, valued at C$4,793,882.23.

About Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.