JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 8.1%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.73 and last traded at $60.73. Approximately 35,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,328,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

