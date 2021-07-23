ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Down 2.5%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 29,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,985,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.68.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. As a group, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $4,093,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,970 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

