Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $238.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.01% from the stock’s previous close.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $178.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.21. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

