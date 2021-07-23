Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,080.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,723.65.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,798.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,454.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,094.93 and a 52-week high of $1,806.66.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

