Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOGI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Logitech International stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $140.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.77.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

